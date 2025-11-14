Anthropic's stock market debut has quickly turned into a reality check. Shares of the Claude maker have fallen below their $83 IPO price in just four trading days, with the stock losing around 34% from its first-day high.

The sell-off has attracted big-money traders to the options market. Almost 500,000 options contracts changed hands by noon on Tuesday, involving around $250 million in premiums, according to SpotGamma data cited in the trading report.

But the activity does not point to a simple bet against Anthropic. Some traders are preparing for further losses, while others appear willing to take positions that could benefit from a recovery.

Anthropic falls below its $83 IPO price

Anthropic priced its shares at $83 before beginning trading on Nasdaq on November 19 under the ticker symbol ANT. The stock initially climbed sharply, reaching an intraday high of around $115.

However, the momentum did not last. Shares fell about 13% on Tuesday, after declining in the previous session. Reuters reported that the stock dropped to $76.60, leaving it below the IPO price.

The decline came even as several major technology stocks enjoyed a broader recovery. It also happened much faster than the comparison with SpaceX: Anthropic slipped below its offering price after four trading days, while SpaceX took 21.

The $7.5 million bet on another fall

One of the biggest options trades involved a purchase of nearly 11,000 put contracts with a $75 strike price, expiring in mid-December.

The trader paid $6.85 per share, spending around $7.5 million in total. With Anthropic trading near $77 at the time of the trade, the position needs the stock to fall below approximately $68.15 by expiry to become profitable at expiration.

Another trader bought 3,000 call options with an $85 strike price, expiring in January. The $2.2 million position needs the stock to rise above approximately $92.10 by expiry to break even.

Why some traders are still betting on Anthropic

There was also a series of put-option sales involving contracts with a $120 strike price and a December 18 expiry. The traders collected premiums of around $40 per share. This puts the approximate break-even level at $80.

Selling puts can indicate a willingness to buy shares at an agreed price, making the strategy potentially bullish. However, it also carries significant downside risk if the stock falls further.

Is Anthropic's IPO losing investor confidence?

The options activity shows how sharply expectations have divided. Heavy put trading suggests demand for downside protection or bearish positions, while call buying and put selling indicate that some traders still see value at lower prices.

Anthropic's $83 IPO was one of the biggest public offerings in history, raising approximately $93.5 billion through the share sale. The immediate challenge is whether the company can convince investors that its AI business and enormous infrastructure commitments justify its valuation.