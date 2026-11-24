Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in a bus-truck collision in United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday (Nov 24). The consulate said that it has reached out to the bereaved families and is working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance. The statement comes after the UAE Ministry of Interior said that a passenger bus and a truck collided on Al Watan Road in the southern areas of Ras Al Khaimah. The accident occurred in the early hours of November 24, prompting an immediate, coordinated emergency response involving the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, National Ambulance and other relevant authorities.

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In a statement, National Ambulance - UAE said that it responded to a road traffic accident and deployed 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles. “National Ambulance crews provided emergency medical care to 26 injured individuals at the scene, 14 of whom were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment. Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services supported the response by treating and transporting nine additional individuals. National Ambulance extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives, and wishing those injured a speedy recovery." It also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules and road safety guidelines to protect lives and ensure the safety of all road.