/6 Indians killed in Dubai after mini bus hits stationary truck

A road accident in Dubai's Emirates Road claimed eight lives, including six Indian nationals on Monday. The incident took place when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road. According to initial reports, among the deceased Indians, three were from Hyderabad, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab.

Soon after the news of the accident came to light, Consulate General of India in Dubai visited the hospital and met the injured Indians and promised to provide all possible assistance to them.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," wrote Consulate General on X.

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