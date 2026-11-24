COP31, the failed UN climate conference, is going viral for the wrong reasons. A Ghanaian minister pushed back against the Turkish host leading the Conference of the Parties talks. Environment Minister Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings stood up not only for Ghana but for 54 African nations after her intervention was initially cut short. Another representative of the African delegation also spoke out against the disrespectful way COP31 President Murat Kurum of Turkey conducted the proceedings. Watch the video, which has since gone viral, below. Here is how events unfolded.

What happened at COP31 between African nations and the Turkish host?

The exchange took place in the final moments of the conference in the grand plenary hall in Antalya, Turkey. By then, the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, scheduled to run from 9 to 20 November, had overshot its close by nearly two days. Nearly 200 participating countries had failed to secure a comprehensive agreement, the first such collapse of a climate conference since Copenhagen in 2009.

Kurum, who is Turkey's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, was steering the closing session towards a conclusion and gave Ghana the floor.

But when Agyeman-Rawlings, who was also speaking for the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) representing 54 countries, began addressing the draft decision's shortcomings, her microphone went silent.



"The loss and damage: the language welcomes and encourages, but sets no resource targets. On trade and climate…," she had said before Kurum interjected: "If you have a statement regarding the decision I just read, please share it. If you have no opinion on this topic, delegates who request to speak will be given the floor when their topic comes up."

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell then approached the dais and spoke quietly near Kurum's chair.

Kurum could be heard saying, "Simon, can you please take your seat? Take your seat. Simon, take your seat and I will give a turn to speak." Stiell withdrew.

Next, Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah of the Ghanaian delegation, who chairs the AGN, spoke with controlled intensity: "With all due respect, Mr President, you've not shown respect to a group of 54 countries and my country, for that matter. There was a statement made by a group of parties, and we were just making a short intervention. And you cut us in the middle of the conversation. This is not acceptable, Mr President. Thank you."

When Agyeman-Rawlings was given the floor again, she addressed the Kurum directly: “I note with extreme disappointment the fact that when another party was speaking to the cover decision, the delegate was allowed to speak uninterrupted, but I was rudely cut off during my delivery by your good self. This, Your Excellency, is an example of the levels of disrespect that we have endured.”

"It absolutely does not respect multilateralism. I have changed my flights twice and extended my stay by a few days in order to fulfil my obligation. Your Excellency, be aware of the principle of primus inter pares, and I take this opportunity to state that there is a code of conduct during our deliberations, and yours towards me was unacceptable," she said

The Latin phrase Primus inter pares means “first among equals”.

Kurum later approached the minister and apologised, insisting there had been no intention to disrespect Ghana or Africa. She accepted the gesture and posed for photographs with him.