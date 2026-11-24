Somewhere in the final hours of COP31, the conference stopped being about climate and became a study in how to avoid one word: "fossil." After talks that spilled into Sunday, the final text had room for an electrification goal, a carbon-removal ambition and a roadmap with a catchy name. It had no room for the fuels driving the warming it spent two weeks discussing.

Three years after governments pledged at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels, Antalya failed to build on that promise. It also failed to attach a single new quantified commitment to climate finance.

Aarti Khosla of Climate Trends did not soften her verdict. "The COP 31 outcome reflects an abject lack of political ambition and accountability," she said.

A summit under siege

Nobody expected an easy ride. Wars, geopolitical tension, jittery economies and strained public budgets hung over the talks, while developing countries counted the rising cost of floods, heatwaves and storms.

But critics say the backdrop explains only so much. The presidency was shared by Turkey and Australia, both fossil fuel producers, and it never bridged the divide on finance and fossil fuels. Successive drafts shed provisions instead of gaining them.

Shreeshan Venkatesh of Climate Action Network International pointed to a procedural oddity from the start. "It is unprecedented for a Presidency to ask for a cover decision a month before the COP, and it shows a lack of seriousness about making progress on the negotiation tracks," he said.

The money that vanished

Finance showed the gap between promise and delivery most starkly. The text restored a reference to Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, the clause obliging developed countries to provide climate finance, and then attached nothing to it.

The call to triple adaptation finance by 2035 survived, but with no agreed baseline and no delivery pathway. The proposed $120 billion adaptation figure disappeared. The reference to Article 2.1(c), on aligning wider financial flows with climate goals, was dropped, along with a safeguard that such alignment could not replace developed countries' Article 9 obligations. In their place came more discussions, reports and a roadmap, due at COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027.

Sehr Raheja of the Centre for Science and Environment named the culprits. "In both rooms, developed countries led by the EU blocked substantial progress, asking for procedural texts, and preventing even previously agreed commitments to secure spaces for high-level scrutiny," she said.

Khosla said: "Developed countries ensured there is no measurable responsibility for financing the transition, while major fossil fuel producers have blocked stronger mitigation language. The result is a diluted consensus that sidesteps obligation." Saudi Arabia and Russia were among the producers resisting stronger language on moving away from oil, gas and coal.

Even the more generous readers saw the hole. "It does not give them a number, and the baseline for tripling adaptation finance stays open until November 2027," said Ajay Mathur, India's lead negotiator at the Paris COP.

Vibhuti Garg of IEEFA noted that the text itself puts developing countries' adaptation needs at $305 billion a year by 2035. "Communities facing increasingly destructive floods, heatwaves and storms need predictable, grant-based support now, with interim delivery milestones, not another roadmap without assured funding," she said.

Suranjali Tandon of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy made the legal point. "A commitment is only as strong as its definition," she said, adding that clarity is still needed on the size, baseline and access to the allocation.

The gigatonne gamble

If fossil fuels were the missing word, carbon capture was the loudest one. The text kept an aspiration for gigatonne-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage by 2035 and urged wider use of carbon removal technologies, with safeguards against using them to delay emissions cuts.

Khosla warned of "the unknown devil of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)," citing "untested technology, and serious implications to forest and food security in many parts of the world."

Harjeet Singh of the Fill the Fund campaign was harsher still, describing a draft that "handed the fossil fuel industry a gigatonne-scale lifeline." His conclusion: "No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure. But this cannot become an excuse for more delay: the money and the plan must now come."

One bright spot: the plug

Not everything sank. The proposed goal of raising electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035 drew cautious praise, as did the recognition that grids, storage, flexibility and energy access matter as much as new renewable capacity. About 30 million people gained electricity access in 2025.

"On energy, the text points the right way," Mathur said. "Electrification and grid modernisation are recognised as the next stage of the transition."

But Garg flagged the catch. "'The greatest possible use of clean energy' is not a firm commitment to renewable-powered electrification," she said. "Without a clear link to renewable deployment and fossil-fuel displacement, the goal leaves room for additional coal- and gas-fired generation."

India's experience shows the tension. Its renewable build-out laid the foundation for cleaner electrification, but extending it to industry and transport needs heavy investment in grids and storage. New Delhi resisted a uniform international target, arguing that national pathways must reflect national needs. It did win a compromise on the 2028 Global Stocktake, with the text accommodating its concerns about a rushed IPCC assessment cycle.

Tandon sounded a warning about the targets themselves. The text frames the 35% electrification goal, gigatonne-scale carbon capture and halting deforestation by 2030 as aspirations, she said, "but if they harden into formal targets, they will create new mitigation expectations without specific means of implementation commitments to match."

The deals outside the room

While the formal process stalled, the action may have moved to the corridors. Türkiye secured more than $26 billion in deals and investment plans, including a preliminary $15 billion renewables agreement with China and $5.1 billion in development bank financing. The OPEC Fund pledged up to $1 billion in joint operations with the Asian Development Bank, and 25 countries backed fossil fuel transition roadmaps.

These remain stated commitments, not delivered money. But they hint at an architecture in which bilateral deals and coalitions of the willing do the work consensus cannot. Whether that strengthens the Paris Agreement or lets those with money dictate the transition is an open question.

Survival, not success

Some found reasons for restraint. Amb Manjeev Puri of TERI said little else was ever likely. "Antalya was never going to deliver much, with Europe, the climate action champions, now hesitant," he said. With the US out and distracted by its midterms, he added, the process was not disrupted. "Multilateralism is slow and untidy, yet it's the best option for the Global South for global collaborative action. On climate change it now lives to fight another day."

Garg was less consoled, calling the text "more a holding arrangement than a watershed for climate action."

Venkatesh offered the activists' epitaph. "The next sessions will now have to pick up the pieces and make up for lost time and wasted effort," he said.

Next stop is Addis Ababa, where African negotiators plan to put adaptation, finance, a just transition and implementation at the centre. The science will not wait. The text itself acknowledges that peak warming is expected to exceed 1.5°C within a few years, with current national plans pointing to roughly 2.6°C.

Labanya Jena of the London School of Economics summed up the stakes: "Acknowledging the need for adaptation finance will not, on its own, produce adaptation funding."

Mathur put the task more simply. "A text that works for many blocs earns its value only when its procedural hooks become commitments," he said. "That is the work of 2027."