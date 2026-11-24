Pakistan’s most anticipated drama series is finally here. The much-awaited trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first original series in Pakistan, was unveiled on Tuesday. The show stars some of the most popular faces from Pakistan, including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ahad Raza Mir, among others. The show is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel and has been directed by Momina Duraid.

The show premieres globally on Netflix on December 4, but its release in India remains uncertain. A day earlier, the show’s first poster created quite a stir on social media, with a certain section in India even calling for a ban on the show.

About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

The makers released the official trailer on November 24, opening with the line, "Every love story begins before it starts". The story follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Pakistani lawyer based in Rome who struggles with insomnia and nightmares after a traumatic experience. His life changes when he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a complicated family history. As the two get closer, they find themselves dealing with feelings, relationships and painful truths from their past.

The show is decribed as generational love stories which has 6 distinct love stories. Bringing together characters with different experiences of love, loss and family.

Fawad Khan plays Mahmood, whose life appears to take an unexpected turn when circumstances bring him back to his village, leaving him with the responsibilities of leading a clan. He also appears to share a complicated romantic equation with Sanam Saeed's Vittoria, whom the actress described as "the passionate, hot-headed, fiery blend of two worlds" in a social media post.

Mahira Khan steps in as Rahat, seemingly paired opposite Ahmed Ali Akbar's character. Yet, the trailer teases lingering tension between her and Bilal Ashraf's Waqar Khan, pointing toward a complicated love triangle.

Hania Aamir portrays Kulsoom, a vibrant young woman entangled in a deeply troubling dynamic with Khushhal Khan's Zain. Brief flashes in the preview point to an abusive streak in Zain, suggesting Kulsoom may be enduring physical violence behind closed doors.

Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on the role of Shehryar, a possessive husband to Maya Ali's Amna. Their marriage appears defined by emotional manipulation, as Shehryar tries to dictate her autonomy and life choices.

Aamina Sheikh essays Sadia, a role she has framed around themes of resilience and honesty. Rounding out the ensemble are Omair Rana as Amit—whose storyline explores a cross-border friendship—alongside Nadia Jamil (Asha), Maha Hasan (Zuleikha), Saffie Hassan (Vikram), Hoorain (Sam), Usman Javed (Khan Bahadur Ali), Shahzayn Duraid (Faizan), and Nadia Hussain (Amna).

The series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq's novel, which first appeared as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013. The show is directed and produced by Momina Duraid under Momina Duraid Films. The production was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Watch the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo here:

AICWA seeks a ban on the series in India

While there is no clarity on the show’s India release, there is already a call for a ban. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter dated November 24, requesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be released or streamed on Netflix India. AICWA has also called for a permanent legal provision to prevent Pakistani content, artists and production from appearing on Indian TV, OTT platforms and in cinemas. The letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistani-origin content.