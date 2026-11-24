The ghats of Varanasi came alive with the glow of lakhs of earthen lamps, devotional music and grand celebrations on Tuesday (Nov 24) as the world-famous Dev Deepawali was celebrated on Kartik Purnima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared magnificent images of the celebrations. The celebrations illuminated all 84 ghats with around 11 lakh earthen lamps, while laser and light shows, cultural performances and the traditional Ganga Aarti added to the festive atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga.

The Ganga Aarti commenced with Vedic rituals performed by 21 priests. A conch-blowing performance lasting 4 minutes and 21 seconds by Ram Janam Yogi further added to the spiritual atmosphere. Forty-two girls from Durga Charan Inter College participated in the grand Aarti, representing Riddhi and Siddhi, while 10 volunteers from the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal also took part in the ceremony.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, singer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota told news agency ANI that the sight of lakhs of diyas illuminating the riverbanks made Dev Deepawali unique. "Diwali is celebrated in a grand manner. But the beauty of Dev Deepawali is discussed across the world. When lakhs of diyas are lit on the banks of River Ganga, it makes for a unique view. Just as there are stars in the sky, there are earthen lamps here. Everyone who is connected to Sanatana Dharma must come here, enjoy this and make their life beautiful..." he said.