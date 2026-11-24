The ghats of Varanasi came alive with the glow of lakhs of earthen lamps, devotional music and grand celebrations on Tuesday (Nov 24) as the world-famous Dev Deepawali was celebrated on Kartik Purnima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared magnificent images of the celebrations. The celebrations illuminated all 84 ghats with around 11 lakh earthen lamps, while laser and light shows, cultural performances and the traditional Ganga Aarti added to the festive atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga.
The Ganga Aarti commenced with Vedic rituals performed by 21 priests. A conch-blowing performance lasting 4 minutes and 21 seconds by Ram Janam Yogi further added to the spiritual atmosphere. Forty-two girls from Durga Charan Inter College participated in the grand Aarti, representing Riddhi and Siddhi, while 10 volunteers from the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal also took part in the ceremony.
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Speaking about the significance of the festival, singer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota told news agency ANI that the sight of lakhs of diyas illuminating the riverbanks made Dev Deepawali unique. "Diwali is celebrated in a grand manner. But the beauty of Dev Deepawali is discussed across the world. When lakhs of diyas are lit on the banks of River Ganga, it makes for a unique view. Just as there are stars in the sky, there are earthen lamps here. Everyone who is connected to Sanatana Dharma must come here, enjoy this and make their life beautiful..." he said.
At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the celebrations organised by Ganga Seva Nidhi featured a spectacular Ganga Aarti performed by 21 priests and 42 young girls. A total of 51,000 earthen lamps illuminated Dashashwamedh Ghat and neighbouring ghats. One of the major attractions was a 20-foot-tall replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, installed as a tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Senior officials of the armed forces and security agencies paid floral tributes at the replica while personnel of the 39 Gorkha Training Centre presented the Last Post and Guard of Honour, accompanied by their band.
As part of its campaign, 'Ek Sankalp Ganga Kinare', Ganga Seva Nidhi urged devotees to take a pledge to keep the Ganga clean and pollution-free. The initiative also highlighted the importance of environmental protection and water conservation. The organisation honoured the families of four martyred personnel with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman. The awardees included Railway Protection Force personnel Constable Utaur Rahman Khan and Constable Kolahal Yadav, along with CRPF personnel Shashi Kant Singh and Ramvilas Singh Yadav. Each family was presented with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as a mark of respect and support.