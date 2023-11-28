In Pics | CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Dev Deepawali with various diplomats and ambassadors at Varanasi

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Varanasi witnessed a grand celebration of Dev Deepawali on Monday (Nov 27). Diplomats and ambassadors from over 70 countries attended the event in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The festivities were complete with fireworks and thousands of earthen lamps lit across 85 ghats of Varanasi.

Over 10 lakh tourists witnessed the city and its ghats, decorated with tricolour spiral lighting, adding to the ethereal beauty of the place. There was also a laser show at the Chet Singh Ghat, which highlighted the history of monuments along Kashi's ghats. The Kashi Vishwanath temple was decorated with 11 tonnes of flowers on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, celebrated 15 days after Diwali.

Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali is a sacred Hindu festival, celebrated on the full moon of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It honours the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. Legend says that after Lord Shiva's victory, deities descended upon Varanasi, illuminating the city with millions of lamps.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kashi is synonymous with Dev Deepawali: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said in a post on X, "Kashi is synonymous with Dev Deepavali, and this year as well, the celebrations have been grand. Equally gladdening is the august presence of diplomats from several nations, who have got a glimpse of India's cultural vibrancy."

(Photograph: Twitter )

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights the first lamp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first lamp during the Dev Deepawali celebrations at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi. Then, he greeted the diplomats from various nations and lit earthen lamps alongside them.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Splendour of Kashi

The event captured the splendour of Kashi on the festival. Varanasi witnessed the lighting of around 21 lakh lamps. One lakh lamps were made from cow dung, adding a traditional touch to the festival, ANI reported.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ambassador of the European Union's reaction

Talking about the festival, Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union, told ANI, "I witnessed this incredible sound and lights show between modernity and tradition. It is an experience like no other. We really enjoyed it..."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ambassador of Greece to India calls it an 'únbelievable experience'

After the Dev Deepawali celebrations, Ambassador of Greece to India, Dimitrios Ioannou, told ANI, " Incredible and unbelievable experience. It allowed us to come closer and to understand better the Indian spirituality...we're all grateful for the invitation and this wonderful experience..."

(Photograph: Twitter )