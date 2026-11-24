At least 30 people were taken hostage as gunmen entered Exito supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia, on Tuesday (Nov 24) to rob it. A major police operation was launched and airport operations were disrupted amid heightened security concerns following the incident as well as a separate car bombing in Villavicencio. The robbers reportedly demanded $2 million, two armoured cars and safe passage to Barranquilla, 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast, on the Caribbean coast. The incident unfolded at the supermarket’s La Castellana branch.

Images and videos on social media showed armed and hooded men entering the supermarket in an attempted robbery but also taking several customers and employees hostage. Visuals also showed hostages sitting on chairs with their hands tied, while armed men stood guard behind them. Police officers surrounded the building, with armed personnel positioned on nearby rooftops.

According to Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella, 30 people were initially taken captive. He said: "I guarantee we will free them." After his assurance, five elderly women were released, leaving 25 people inside. The release of the women was a result of communication and partial negotiations between the armed men and the authorities. They were escorted to safety by police. Some reports indicate that the crisis started around 8:00 a.m. local time as a botched armed robbery. Rapid containment by the Cartagena Metropolitan Police trapped the hooded gunmen inside the retail floor, turning the robbery into a barricaded hostage situation. Authorities have cordoned off the surrounding La Castellana commercial corridor while tactical units and snipers hold positions around the perimeter.