Two Indians were among 11 people injured after the tallest tower in Saudi Arabia’s financial district in Riyadh was targeted in an attack carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Tuesday, Saudi authorities said. The 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower is located at King Abduallah Financial District in the Saudi capital.

This was the second attack within a week on the Public Investment Fund Tower, which is the tallest building in Riyadh and the second tallest in Saudi Arabia, after the Makkah Royal Clock Tower in Mecca.

The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition called the Tuesday strike targeting the King Abdullah Financial District a “cowardly terrorist attack”.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi Civil Defence said, “The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality.”

The authorities did not disclose the identities of the injured Indians or provide details about the severity of their injuries.

The previous attack on the 385-metre-high tower on November 19 damaged at least five floors, but there were no casualties.

On November 8, another Houthi attack targeted the financial district in Riyadh, damaging the outer facade and glass of an administrative tower of Aramco.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said the kingdom is “resilient enough to withstand a prolonged conflict” with Yemen’s Houthis.

"The competent authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implemented all approved procedures and measures for dealing with such cases, and took the necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property," it added.

Attack follows strikes in Yemen

The incident comes amid escalating tensions following allegations by Yemen’s Houthi-controlled authorities that Saudi-led coalition aircraft carried out airstrikes in the country’s Al-Hudaydah governorate on Monday.

Yemen’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology claimed that the strikes targeted telecommunications facilities.