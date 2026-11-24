Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang has warned that humans may struggle to control superintelligent artificial intelligence (AI) systems as they become far more capable than people. He says keeping control of machines that could become 1,000 times smarter than humans across different fields is difficult to imagine.

In a lengthy post on X on November 22, Wang described superintelligence as an approaching reality and called for urgent progress on AI safety, alignment and security. His warning came after a major development involving Anthropic’s Claude AI model and a long-standing mathematics problem.

Why the Riemann Hypothesis proof matters

The development that prompted Wang’s comments concerns the Riemann Hypothesis. First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, it is one of the most famous problems in mathematics and concerns the distribution of prime numbers. Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge said he had worked with Claude to develop a proof. The work was released as a Lean library containing around 17 million lines of code. The Lean FRO and Mathlib Initiative subsequently said they had independently checked the formal proof and had full confidence in its correctness. This is an important distinction: the verification concerns the computer-checkable mathematical proof, rather than an award or formal recognition from the Clay Mathematics Institute.

Wang described the achievement as a turning point in AI’s intellectual capabilities. He argued that progress on AI capabilities could now accelerate across several areas, making safety measures increasingly urgent.

AI could improve itself, warns Meta executive

Wang believes the remaining barriers to AI surpassing humans in several fields are increasingly related to domain-specific knowledge, access to information and experimentation, rather than intelligence alone.

He said AI models could eventually become capable of automating AI research and improving themselves beyond human-level performance. He also warned that this progress could accelerate research in biology, weapons and economics, creating consequences far beyond the technology industry.

What is Meta doing to prevent AI risks?

Wang clarified that a future in which humans lose control of AI is not inevitable. He said Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had directed the company's specialised AI unit to focus computing resources on serving people and customers rather than recursive self-improvement (RSI).

RSI refers to an AI system improving its own capabilities, potentially using those improvements to make further advances.