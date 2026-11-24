A Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed on Tuesday (Nov 24) after taking off from Eskisehir for a training flight. Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said that search and rescue operations are continuing at the site. The ministry provided further details saying that an AS-532 helicopter belonging to the Air Force had crashed and that large numbers of gendarmerie, police, medical, and fire crews have been dispatched to the scene. The statement did not give the cause of the crash or number of casualties. According to Haberler, the helicopter went down within the borders of Yörükakçayır Neighborhood in Eskişehir's Tepebaşı district.

The latest incident is the second military helicopter crash reported in Türkiye in November. On November 12, another military helicopter, an S-70, crashed in the Yesilyurt district of Malatya province, claiming the lives of four soldiers, according to the Ministry of National Defense. The ministry had said that the cause of that accident was yet to be established. Reports following the crash also said that falling debris hit a residential property, leaving two civilians with minor injuries. Eskisehir, located in the western-central Anatolian region of Türkiye, is an important centre for Turkish Air Force operations and regularly sees military aviation activity. The Tepebasi district is one of the two central administrative districts of the city.