Around 1,200 trucks are stuck in a nearly 41-kilometre-long traffic jam outside Iran after the country was forced to bring its goods by land following a US blockade of the port. Aerial footage shows the trucks lined up along the Yalama crossing, between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It is one of the main transit routes into Iran, and with sea not an option at the moment, the trucks are moving through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to reach the Islamic regime. The situation is similar at the Bazargan crossing with Turkey, where truckers are waiting weeks.

Amir Roshanbakhsh of Iran's trade development organisation told The Telegraph that from 200, there are now 1,200 trucks at one border. The cost of moving through land is also enormous, climbing from roughly Rs 2.8 lakh to move by sea to around Rs 11 lakh to carry by land. Even so, a lot of the items are not being allowed to cross into other countries. Officials noted that Turkmen and Kazakh customs are not allowing fresh produce to cross their borders, leading them to remain stranded in China. They are unable to survive these long journeys and end up perishing. Reports further suggest that the United States is pressuring countries to restrict the entry of the goods.

Fresh sanctions against Iran

Notably, Iran is going through an economic crisis, and on Wednesday, its currency plunged on the black market on Tuesday following the announcement of fresh sanctions. More than two dozen Iranian exchange houses were sanctioned over allegations that they were part of the country's "shadow banking" network being "overseen" by the central bank. Iranian Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati slammed the sanctions, arguing that the US seemed to have run out of targets. Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying that the sanctioned Iran Currency and Gold Exchange centre "is merely a platform for registering transactions".