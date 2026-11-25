A group of researchers studying a structure in Turkey, which they believe to be Noah's Ark, have claimed that the age of the wood found under it lines up with the Biblical date of the Great Flood. US-based group Noah’s Ark Scans has been studying the Durupınar Formation, whose shape has led to speculation that it is the resting place of Noah's Ark, a boat built to save two of each species from a massive flood.



The mound near Doğubayazıt in eastern Turkey measures nearly 538 feet and looks like a boat. Noah’s Ark Scans founder Andrew Jones said over the weekend that the wood samples found under the formation date back to about 4,300 years ago, as per lab tests. This time aligns with "some of the traditional dates for the flood of Noah," he told Fox News, adding that this shows they are "in the right time period."

Drone goes deep into the Durupınar Formation



The group has issued regular updates from its research in the past few weeks, and a final report is expected in late April or May next year. In September, it shared a video of the Gopher drone travelling through an opening and deep into the formation. The researchers said they did not find any "rock or bedrock in the structure". Jones said preliminary radar data does not show "a simple homogeneous solid-rock signature." This led the team to "100 per cent confirm" that the structure is man-made.

Charred wood pieces found under Durupınar Formation



Then towards the end of October, the group said that it had found charred wood under the structure, along with uncharred wood nearly 30 feet underground. The charring had preserved the wood. Jones said that the wood likely caught fire from lightning or a volcanic eruption. He argued that Noah had painted the ark with pitch, a substance that made the boat waterproof but also flammable. This made it prone to catching fire, which he claims explains the charred wood. It added that this does not prove that the wood is from Noah's Ark, and that "laboratory results will determine the next steps and that no final conclusions have been drawn."



"We're checking out every piece of evidence that we gather... and reporting the results wherever the data goes,” Jones said following the latest analysis. Meanwhile, Archaeology Professor Cenker Atila, at Turkey’s Sivas Cumhuriyet University, told Newsweek that the wood has "shaping marks, surface details, and certain unnatural features" that suggest it was shaped by human hands for a "specific purpose."