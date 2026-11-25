President Donald Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sparing both birds from becoming part of the holiday dinner. Although both turkeys received pardons, only Freedom appeared at the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to determine which of the two West Virginia-native birds would receive the honor of attending the ceremony in person. Both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.

After wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving and highlighting what he considers his administration's achievements, Trump placed his hand on the white-feathered turkey's back and officially announced the pardon. “Congratulations,” Trump told the bird while ruffling its back. Trump said that in their new home at Texas A&M, the turkeys will cheer on as the Aggies win games, game after game after game.

First Lady Melania Trump and several Cabinet officials joined the president at the ceremony. Trump also announced that next year's turkey pardon would take place in the new White House ballroom, where construction continued during Tuesday's event. According to the White House, this year's ceremony marked the 79th turkey pardoning. However, the tradition did not become an annual presidential event until 1989, during the administration of George H.W. Bush. The ceremony is generally considered a light-hearted occasion ahead of Thanksgiving, offering a brief break from political and policy discussions.

However, Trump used part of his remarks to revisit issues he had raised during his recent midterm campaign tour. He praised the economy, claiming it had never been better, and described the country as never having been safer. He also discussed his construction projects at the White House. The president appeared surprised by the midterm election results, which gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

“We won West Virginia by 45 points, at least I did when I was on the ballot,” Trump said. “I don’t know what happened. I won it by a lot. I don’t know what the hell happened with this last election. Somebody, please explain it to me.” He later extended his holiday wishes to Americans, encouraging them to spend this week in joyous company of family and friends. The tradition of presidential turkey pardoning has historical roots dating back to Abraham Lincoln's administration. According to the White House Historical Association, Lincoln once spared a turkey intended for Christmas dinner after his son Tad intervened on the bird's behalf.

Almost a century later, in 1954, a photographer captured President Dwight Eisenhower feeding a cranberry to a speckled turkey. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy pardoned a turkey just days before he was fatally shot in Texas. The bird wore a sign around its neck that read, “Good Eating, Mr. President.” More recently, in 2024, President Joe Biden used playful wordplay while pardoning two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, which came from a Minnesota farm.