A gamer has played Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) without holding a traditional controller, using brain signals decoded by Neuralink instead. The company shared a video of the demonstration on November 20, showing a clinical trial participant controlling the game through its brain implant. The footage has drawn attention not just because of GTA 6, but because it offers a glimpse of how brain-computer interfaces could help people with paralysis access digital entertainment.

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, captioned the video on X: “Playing GTA VI with a Neuralink.” The participant's identity was not disclosed.

How did the player control GTA 6 without a controller?

The video shows the participant alongside a dashboard labelled “Live neural decoding”. An on-screen PlayStation 5 DualSense controller graphic lights up as different inputs are registered.

The participant can be seen navigating the game and performing actions such as steering, flying and fighting. He explains that he can trigger some commands by imagining or attempting small movements, including tapping his ring finger. He also describes using his foot to control additional inputs. A Neuralink employee involved in brain-computer interface applications separately said he had worked on enabling the implant to control devices, including a PlayStation 5, through controller-adapter technology.

How does Neuralink turn thoughts into game commands?

The technology is based on a brain-computer interface (BCI), which records neural activity and translates it into digital instructions. Neuralink's Telepathy system listens to activity in the brain region responsible for hand movements. Participants learn to control a computer cursor by imagining moving their hand. The system then maps those signals to actions such as moving a cursor or clicking. For gaming, the same broad principle can be extended to controller inputs. Instead of pressing physical buttons, the participant's intended movements are decoded and translated into commands that the game can recognise.

Is Neuralink's gaming technology available to everyone?

No. Neuralink's primary goal is to help people living with paralysis regain digital independence. Its device-control trials include adults with paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and brain stem strokes. The company says some participants are testing experimental features such as game-console, keyboard, wheelchair and robotic-arm control. These capabilities are not available to everyone in its trials.

Neuralink also states that its implants remain investigational and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities.