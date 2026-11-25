The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting a 63-year-old suspected drug baron, Chuks Enoch Ezeike, popularly known as “Over Size,” and five Mexican nationals allegedly brought into Nigeria to manufacture the Class A drug. The operation led to the recovery of 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of N303.9 billion, and 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals.

The agency announced the breakthrough at a press conference at its National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. In a statement signed by NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) described the operation as one of the agency’s most carefully planned, intelligence-led investigations.

The laboratory was reportedly built by Ezeike behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited, along the Abakaliki Expressway in Emene, Enugu. The industrial complex included living quarters for the Mexican nationals, allowing them to live and work at the site while avoiding attention in town.

According to Marwa, the investigation began in April 2026, when the NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit received intelligence identifying Ezeike as a specialist in establishing clandestine methamphetamine laboratories, with links to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican national described as an industrial-scale methamphetamine producer.

The agency later received information that five Mexican nationals, identified as methamphetamine experts, were travelling to Nigeria. Working with the Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA officers denied them entry when they arrived in Abuja on August 28 and returned them to Mexico.

Marwa said investigators discovered that Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive the group. His bank records reportedly confirmed that he paid for a hotel in the city on the day of their arrival.

The agency alleged that Ezeike and his foreign collaborators subsequently arranged another route into Nigeria. The five specialists travelled from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, to the Republic of Benin, while Ezeike allegedly procured forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports for them.

On September 19, the NDLEA received information that the group had arrived in Cotonou and intended to enter Nigeria through a land border. The agency said it allowed them to proceed so investigators could identify and apprehend the wider network.

Three of the men crossed into Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on September 20, while the remaining two entered the following day. NDLEA operatives monitored their movements as Ezeike received them in Lagos and later took them to Enugu.

The agency said the five Mexican nationals were living and working at the San Savanna complex, while Ezeike stayed at Adig Suites on Nwafor Orizu Street in Enugu. Investigators monitored both locations throughout September and October, using surveillance and other intelligence-gathering methods to establish the network’s activities.

Marwa said more than 200 personnel from the NDLEA Strike Force and Enugu State Command were assembled ahead of the operation. On November 11, operatives from the Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate and Enugu State Command carried out simultaneous raids on the laboratory and Ezeike’s hotel.

All five Mexican nationals were arrested at the laboratory, where the agency said production was ongoing. Ezeike was arrested in Room 106 of Adig Suites and taken to the factory to witness the search.

According to the NDLEA, Ezeike admitted that he owned the laboratory and had brought the Mexicans into Nigeria to produce methamphetamine. He reportedly told investigators that only a small batch had been produced and that the men were due to leave the country on November 13, two days after the raid.

The agency identified the Mexican nationals by their real names as Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera, Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador, Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes and Salomon Cabanillas-Torres. It said they had entered Nigeria using forged identities.

The 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine recovered included finished and in-production substances. The seizure was valued at US$226.8 million, equivalent to N303,913,000,000, according to the agency.

NDLEA operatives also recovered 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals, including 2,835 kilograms of lead acetate, 1,050 kilograms of tartaric acid, 450 kilograms of mandelic acid, 160 kilograms of P2P and 70 kilograms of methylamine.

Equipment seized at the facility included four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, two boilers, two hydraulic presses, 11 gas cylinders, two freezers, two digital scales and four washing and drying machines. The agency said forensic experts confirmed that the equipment was consistent with industrial methamphetamine production.

Marwa said statements obtained from the suspects indicated that the operation was not a first-time venture but part of an organised transnational network. He described the alleged structure as involving a cartel in Mexico responsible for recruiting, deploying and paying specialists; Ezeike as the local coordinator responsible for the laboratory, chemicals, travel and false documents; and a production team led by Ramos-Cardenas.

The NDLEA alleged that the cartel deliberately kept Nigerians out of the laboratory to reduce the risk of exposure, with the Mexican specialists living at the site and operating behind a company signboard. The agency also said the specialists were paid according to their production output.

Marwa warned that the laboratory could have supplied methamphetamine to Nigerian communities and overseas markets if it had continued operating.

He said the latest operation brought to four the number of industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories dismantled by the NDLEA in the last four months, following earlier operations in Enugu, Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states. Five Mexican nationals arrested in previous operations are already in custody and facing trial, bringing the number of Mexican methamphetamine specialists arrested in Nigeria during the period to ten.

Addressing foreign drug cartels, Marwa said Nigeria would not be allowed to serve as a laboratory, warehouse or transit route for illicit drugs. He also warned Nigerian collaborators that the agency would pursue their arrests, prosecution and assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.

The NDLEA chairman urged landlords, property owners and communities to remain alert to suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods and report them to the nearest agency office. He assured the public that the identities of those who provide information would be protected.

Marwa commended personnel of the Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate, DOGI, Intelligence Directorate and Enugu State Command for their work during the seven-month investigation. He also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the agency’s international partners and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.