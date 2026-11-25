At least three workers were killed by Wednesday (Nov 25) and 23 are missing after a gold mine on Indonesia's Java island flooded following heavy rain that lashed the nation since the start of the week. According to reports, this was an unlicensed mining site where safety protocols was ignored. Eleven miners were able to leave safely before waters flooded the shaft on Monday, said West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan. Rescuers are searching for the 23 workers still missing. This open-pit illegal gold mine in Java's Bogor district was inundated by when a nearby river overflowed after a torrential downpour and authorities established a search operation. The local search and rescue chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said: “The three victims were found dead and were evacuated from pit A at a depth of approximately 30 to 40 metres (98 to 131 feet).” He also said that authorities also added that they were alerted about trapped miners only on Tuesday, post which the rescue op started.