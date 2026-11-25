The Indian Navy took delivery of two home-built submarine hunters in 18 days. Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) handed over Amini on November 5 and Ashank on November 23, the latter at Visakhapatnam. Both are designed for anti-submarine operations in shallow coastal waters and carry sonar, lightweight torpedoes and indigenous rocket launchers.

In an interview on WION’s Defence Pulse, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (R) explained the problem those systems are there to solve. Admiral Sinha is a former Commander of the Western Naval Command and Ex-Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. He explained how sound can reflect off the seabed in shallow water, making sonar readings harder to interpret. A submarine lying close to the bottom can be especially difficult to pick out.

“The shallow water submarine hunting is a little tricky task,” Sinha said. He explained that frigates and destroyers also hunt submarines, but purpose-built craft like Ashank and Amini fill a gap in coastal waters where larger warships can have a harder time searching.

How the ships defend themselves

Sinha highlighted the indigenous 30 mm gun as part of the ships’ own defence against aerial threats. Sinha’s remarks put that equipment in context saying even a ship built primarily to look below the surface has to defend itself above it.

Why the risk of mines matters

The Defence Ministry lists mine-laying among the roles of both ships, Ashank and Amini. Sinha explained its significance in terms of a commander’s decision at sea. Water depth and coastal geography affect where ships can operate, and the possibility that an area has been mined can be enough to make a commander steer clear.