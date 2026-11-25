Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to become the head coach of Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) for the 2027 SA20 season, replacing Lance Klusener, who has been with the franchise since the tournament’s first edition in 2023, according to a Cricinfo report. Williamson, who announced his retirement from international cricket in July this year, is now preparing to take up a full-time coaching role. He previously played for DSG in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

According to the report, the 35-year-old scored 343 runs in 15 matches across the two seasons. Despite his expected move into coaching, DSG had retained him as a player for the 2027 edition.

Williamson had started exploring opportunities beyond his playing career earlier. In October last year, he joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants as a strategic advisor.

He will work alongside DSG director of cricket Tom Moody, while the remaining members of the coaching staff are yet to be announced.

Williamson brings plenty of experience to the role after a 15-year international career. He retired during New Zealand’s three-Test series in England, finishing as the country’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 9,515 runs in 110 matches at an average of 54.06.

In ODIs, he scored 7,256 runs in 175 matches, while his 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is made him New Zealand’s second-highest run-scorer in the format.

His most recent T20 appearance came in January this year for Rajshahi Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Meanwhile, DSG will hope for a better campaign under their new coach after struggling for consistency under Klusener. They reached the final in 2024 but suffered three league-stage exits in four seasons.

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In the previous edition, DSG won just three of their 10 matches and finished fifth in the standings. They will open their SA20 2027 campaign against Pretoria Capitals on Jan 19.