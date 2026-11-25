Cyberattacks and disruptions have affected 201 government bodies, private companies and systems in the US and abroad in the past two weeks, as per a list shared on social media by General Mike Flynn, former national security adviser. The list may be an exaggeration, as it double-counts individual companies' separate divisions. Yet, what is concerning is that there is no official designation of these incidents as cybercrimes, cyberattacks, or a coordinated campaign. Beyond Flynn's list, there was also an attack on FinCEN of the US Treasury Department. Is someone not telling the truth?

What Mike Flynn said about the cyber disruptions

General Flynn, who was national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term, made a sarcastic post listing 201 organisations that reported system shutdowns in the last two weeks, from the US National Security Agency to Microsoft. He appeared to suggest that someone is hiding the facts. Here is the situation.

In his post on X, Flynn said: "Steady everyone. It's not a cyber attack, it's just a glitch, a system error, a minor, you know, electronic anomaly."

"For certain our election systems are secure though. Have a nice day," he added.

List of attacks shared by Gen Flynn

Gen Flynn listed the following 201 recent cyber disruptions:

National Security Agency (NSA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Nationwide air traffic control systems, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Stripe, Apple Pay, Coinbase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), TRON (TRX), Trezor, Ledger, Coinpass, OANDA, HSBC, Equifax, ABN AMRO, Associated Bank, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange Online, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Copilot, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple iCloud, Apple iPhones, Apple iPads, Workday, Salesforce, Zoom, Optimizely, Anthropic Claude, CNN, Fox News, BBC, NPR, CTV News, Fox Sports, Bloomberg, TSN, Peacock, Starz, Bravo, SkyShowtime, Commercial refrigeration systems, Supermarket refrigeration controllers, French blood storage facilities, European food cold-chain infrastructure, European Commission, Vermont police dispatch systems, City of Osaka, Japan, Equinor, Uber, Marriott International, Ticketmaster, PlayStation Network, IKEA, American Eagle, Levi’s, Mattel, American Girl, Crocs, ASOS, Scheels, Ariat, SeaWorld, Wizards of the Coast, Paychex, TaxAct, SmartAsset, NetCredit, Funding Circle, Hang Seng Investment, GitLab, Bitly, Mixpanel, Typeform, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Thales, Imperva, Tricentis, Wasabi, InMotion Hosting, Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations, The Travel Corporation, Invisalign, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Covetrus, iTero, RaySafe, Fluke, Fluke Biomedical, Fluke Networks, Vaillant, Landauer, Virgin Media, Vodafone Australia, O2, TPG Telecom, Mint Mobile, TalkTalk, Interactive Investor, Betashares, Mutual of Omaha, Securian Financial, Asurion, uBreakiFix, Admiral Insurance, Buildium, Loft Living, HireAHelper, MovingPlace, Heineken, Home Chef, Starbucks Canada, Cinnabon, Resideo, Honeywell Home, myQ, Chamberlain, First Alert, Change.org, ASPCA, UNICEF USA, DonorsChoose, PokerStars, Betsson, Betfred, Tombola, Freshfields, CohnReznick, Baringa, Cro Metrics, ShipStation, ShipEngine, Stamps.com, Lucid Motors, Chevrolet dealership network, O’Brien Glass, Walden University, Chamberlain University, Perlego, U.S. Bank, Charles Schwab, Amtrak, Apple App Store, Apple Music, Apple Maps, Mollie Payments, SumUp, Pix payment network, Bancontact, Crelan Bank, S-Pankki, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, The Work Number, Rest Super, SmartAdvisor Match, Compare Club, ABN AMRO Lease, Energy Scout, StackSocial, Todd Snyder, Just Russel, Loloi Rugs, D&D Beyond, NOW TV, Zattoo, Crave, WOW (Sky Deutschland), NOW Italia, Sonic (S), Injective (INJ), Aleo (ALEO), Dash (DASH) and Vara Network (VARA).

FinCEN attacked

Meanwhile, there was an attack on FinCEN, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. FinCEN is a bureau of the US Treasury Department that collects Bank Secrecy Act reports, including suspicious activity reports, from financial institutions.

FinCEN revealed on Tuesday (Nov 24) that an unauthorised party had gained access to a limited subset of its systems.

As a precaution, it took some systems offline, and some services may be temporarily unavailable. FinCEN has not disclosed which systems were accessed or whether data was taken or compromised.