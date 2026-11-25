'We'll get the job done', that was the commitment Binance made after the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange discovered a massive security breach on October 29, 2026. The incident resulted in an estimated loss of $6.34 billion, according to SB Seker, Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Binance. Blockchain records showed that most of the heist took place within approximately 20 minutes, beginning shortly after 2000 GMT. The initial estimate of the stolen assets stood at around $5 billion before being revised to $6.34 billion. For Binance, the first few hours following the breach were crucial.

The exchange's immediate focus was on transparency and communication. It wanted to keep users, regulators and law enforcement agencies informed while assuring customers that their funds would remain protected. Speaking on Finance Forward, Seker discussed Binance's response to the incident during an interview with WION on November 2 at India Blockchain Week in Mumbai. “Straight off the bat, we decided a few things,” he told WION. "First, that we would be absolutely transparent with our stakeholders, users, regulators and law enforcement around the world."

The CEO's office communicated that Binance had experienced a significant security incident but would ensure that customer assets remained unaffected. "Not a single dollar of user assets would be affected by this," Seker said, adding that the company would effectively backstop the incident.

The first 36 hours

Following the breach, Binance began a coordinated response involving asset replenishment, law enforcement cooperation and collaboration with other major cryptocurrency ecosystem participants. According to Seker, the exchange entered the open market to replace the stolen assets, with the objective of replenishing every affected asset on a one-to-one basis. By November 2, Binance had replaced approximately 95 percent of the assets. The remaining portion was more challenging to source because it consisted of less-liquid altcoins. "We'll get the job done," he said.

When the digital assets ecosystem came together

Alongside its asset replenishment efforts, Binance collaborated with law enforcement agencies, stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle, and other industry partners to freeze the stolen funds wherever possible. Seker said approximately 42 to 47 per cent of the assets, valued at around $3 billion, had been frozen by that point, making them potentially recoverable. The recovery efforts continued beyond the initial freezing of funds. Binance and its partners also worked to identify and label wallets linked to the remaining stolen assets to help monitor their movement. Seker highlighted that the cooperation between Binance, law enforcement agencies and major industry participants was built on relationships established over several years, rather than connections formed only after the breach.

Why withdrawals were paused

The security incident also prompted Binance to temporarily suspend withdrawals. Seker explained that the decision was necessary to establish whether the exchange's hot-wallet architecture had been compromised further. Withdrawals subsequently resumed in phases. At the time of the November 2 interview, the first phase had been completed, while Binance was working towards completing the second. For an exchange managing substantial volumes of digital assets, restoring customer access while ensuring the security of its systems remained a critical part of the response.

Did the hack shake investor confidence?

Addressing concerns about whether the incident had discouraged retail and institutional investors, Seker said Binance had not observed any meaningful change in user engagement. He noted that retail participation remained strong, while institutional activity could vary depending on how investors understood the incident and its underlying causes. Based on the company's experience, there had been no significant change in engagement with the platform, either in the short term or over the longer term.

Lessons from the $6 billion hack

For Seker, one of the biggest lessons from the incident was the importance of preparing cryptocurrency platforms for security threats before they occur. "Preparation leads to resilience in terms of response," he said. He also highlighted the challenges posed by the borderless nature of cybercrime. Stolen digital assets can move between platforms and across jurisdictions, making cooperation among cryptocurrency exchanges, regulators, law enforcement agencies and other industry participants increasingly important.