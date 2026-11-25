Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has urged the cricketing world to move on from the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy, while West Indies legend Clive Lloyd has backed the next generation of cricketers, expressing confidence that youngsters participating in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament could go on to represent their respective countries. The two former international captains have voiced their support for this format, which aims to provide young cricketers from different parts of the world with international exposure and opportunities to hone their game.

Speaking during a virtual roundtable organised by Test Twenty, de Villiers said the ball-tampering controversy, which has resurfaced following revelations in former Australian opener Usman Khawaja's autobiography, should not dominate cricket's conversation eight years after the incident. “ A mistake was made. It happened eight years ago. And my message would be to move on,” de Villiers said. The former South African captain acknowledged that the episode affected the wider cricketing community and stressed that players must learn from past mistakes. However, he also pointed towards the responsibility of the younger generation to uphold the spirit of the game and take cricket forward.

He said scandals and attempts to push boundaries would continue to emerge in sport, but younger players had an opportunity to approach the game differently and create a positive environment. De Villiers also highlighted the importance of providing opportunities to aspiring cricketers, particularly those from smaller towns and less privileged backgrounds. “There’s a huge impact for the youth playing cricket around the world, and that’s what attracted me,” he said, explaining his association with Test Twenty. He added that the format could open doors for youngsters who otherwise might not get the opportunity to experience cricket at a higher level. According to de Villiers, creating opportunities for lesser-known players is among the initiative's biggest strengths.

Clive Lloyd backs future international stars

Meanwhile, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd has expressed confidence in the potential of the youngsters participating in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament in Colombo. “Most of them will play for their country,” Lloyd said after interacting with the young cricketers. The two-time World Cup-winning captain said he was impressed by the players' curiosity, confidence and eagerness to learn. He recalled interacting with team captains and being struck by the quality of their questions and their understanding of the game.

Lloyd, who is serving as a Founding Board Advisor, Icon Ambassador and mentor to the Europe team, believes the experience of competing overseas and interacting with players from different countries can have a lasting impact on young cricketers. He also emphasised that the lessons learnt away from the field, including friendships, cultural exchanges and exposure to different cricketing environments, are equally important for their development.

However, Lloyd stressed that providing opportunities must go hand in hand with teaching youngsters the right values and respect for the game. He called on coaches, managers, captains and other leaders to guide the next generation.

“The past is gone. Let’s look to the future,” he said, underlining the need to focus on developing young talent rather than remaining caught up in past controversies.

What is Test Twenty?

The inaugural Test Twenty tournament brings together 160 boys and girls aged between 13 and 21 from different cricketing nations. The competition features four continental franchises: South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The format follows a mixed-gender structure, with boys' and girls' teams contributing to the same overall championship outcome. It is designed to combine elements of traditional Test cricket and T20, while creating an international platform for emerging talent.