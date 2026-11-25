Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a stunning innings on Tuesday (Nov 24), creating history with a world-record double century. However, the 15-year-old was more happy about finding his rhythm again than his incredible achievement. Before the match against the UAE, Sooryavanshi had scored just 26 and 11 in his previous two outings. He bounced back in style, smashing an unbeaten 204 off just 53 balls. After the match, he admitted that he also feels nervous at the beginning of an innings, like any other batter.



“You do feel a little pressure. It’s normal, it’s human nature to feel a bit nervous. But after two or four balls, I settle down and get back to normal,” he said during the post-match presentation.

“It feels good. I’ve got my flow back in the game, so I’ll try to carry this forward into the remaining matches of the tournament. Hopefully, we win the semi-final and reach the final, and I can continue playing with the same flow and in my own way,” he added.



Sooryavanshi broke several records during his remarkable knock, becoming the fastest batter to score 50, 100, 150 and 200 runs in List A cricket.

Opening the innings in India’s chase of 250 runs against the UAE in Doha, the young batter attacked the bowlers from the start. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls, three months later after smashing an 11-ball fifty in the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A in Colombo.

He completed his double century in just 52 balls, surpassing his previous best List A score of 150 for Bihar. He also smashed 28 sixes, breaking the previous List A record by four maximums.

Reflecting on his approach, Sooryavanshi said he wanted to make the most of his opportunity after failing to convert good starts in his previous two matches.