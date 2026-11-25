The IPL 2027 auction has received 1,220 registrations from players across India and overseas. However, only two Indian cricketers have entered the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore. They are fast bowler Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. India has the joint-lowest representation in this category, alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. New Zealand leads the list with seven players registering at the INR 2 crore base price.

The overall list includes 939 Indian and 281 overseas players. It features 170 capped international players, including 14 capped Indians, 42 players from Associate nations, 127 uncapped Indians who have played in previous IPL seasons, 798 other uncapped Indian players and 69 uncapped overseas players.

The 10 franchises have a maximum of 66 slots available to fill, including 25 spots for overseas players.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has set Nov 27, 5 pm IST, as the deadline for franchises to request the addition of players missing from the initial list. Teams will then have until Dec 1 to submit the names of players they want included in the IPL 2027 auction.

Players registered in INR 2 crore base-price category