Former England star Raheem Sterling has received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting to dangerous driving in England. The 31-year-old footballer has also been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of his punishment. Sterling appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Nov 25), where the sentence was announced over an incident involving his Lamborghini.

The incident took place on May 28, when Sterling was accused of driving dangerously on several roads in Hampshire, including the M25 and M3 motorways.

Prosecutors told the court that witnesses had seen him swerving between lanes and driving recklessly, putting other motorists at risk before his car eventually crashed.

The court also heard claims that Sterling had used nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, while behind the wheel.

The former Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal forward had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.

He was also given a separate two-month suspended prison sentence for failing to provide a sample. However, this will run alongside his 12-month sentence.

Sterling, who has made 82 appearances for England, is one of the country’s best-known footballers.