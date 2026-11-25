The buzz around Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra 2 has been making headlines for quite some time, with fans eagerly awaiting an update on the sequel starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After recent reports suggested the filmmaker was looking for a new studio partner, the director has now finally addressed the film's development and shared an update at IFFI 2026 in Goa.

Why wasn’t Brahmastra 2 shot alongside Part 1?

At the event, speaking with filmmaker Basil Joseph, Ayan explained why the second part was not shot along with the first and why it has faced so many delays.

Ayan said, “Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make Part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how Part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn’t fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they would make it, shot a little bit of Part 2, and then after Part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it.”

He added, “Each team of producers and directors has different circumstances and budgets. For us, we couldn’t have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 alongside Part One. We had it in mind, but we definitely needed Part 1 to take that step.”

Ayan Mukerji shares his vision for Brahmastra 2

He also acknowledged that audiences appreciated several aspects of the film, while others did not resonate. He said filmmakers must respect audience reactions and take criticism constructively.

He said, “With Brahmastra, it was a slightly rockier landing. People liked some things about the film a lot, but there were certain things they didn’t like. I don’t think the audience fails the film. You always have to respect what audiences sense in a film, even if it doesn’t go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn’t like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling.”

Ayan also shared his vision for Brahmastra 2. He shared that he wants to root the sequel more deeply in Indian culture and mythology. He acknowledged that the first film drew inspiration from Western fantasy franchises, including Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

“I hope that we can make Brahmastra 2 even more Indian. When I began Brahmastra, I think certain Western influences were already in my mind because there were stories from the West that I enjoyed—Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, for example,” he added.

About Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is the second instalment in Ayan Mukerji’s planned trilogy, following the 2022 fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The first film starred Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.

The first film followed Shiva and Isha as they discovered the secrets of the Astraverse and set out to protect the powerful Brahmastra from dark forces. The sequel is expected to explore Dev, whose identity was teased at the end of the film.

Earlier reports suggested the sequel would be released in December 2026. However, it remains in development, and the makers have yet to announce its production schedule or a new release date.