/Brahmastra 2 gets a big update: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with Namit Malhotra

After Ramayana, Namit Malhotra may be gearing up for his next Indian project, this time with Ayan Mukerji. The talks around Brahmastra 2 have been going on for a while now. But now it has been reported that he may be in early talks with Malhotra to join as a studio partner for the second part. This development comes after his earlier discussions with Jio Studios and Dharma Productions, among others, failed to materialise.

Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra

Malhotra, the founder of VFX giant Prime Focus Limited, has reportedly shown interest in the second instalment of Ayan's mythological epic. According to a source, Mukerji's production house is currently looking for a studio partner and has reached out to Prime Focus for the same.

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A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan Mukerji’s production house, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, was one of the producers of the first Brahmastra and the banner holds the rights to the film’s IP. Starlight will be producing Brahmastra 2 and is currently looking for a studio partner to come on board. The makers recently got in touch with Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus.”

For the unversed, Prime Focus was also one of the producers of Brahmastra (2022), handling the film’s USP, its heavy VFX. Given that the franchise is extremely VFX-driven, this could be a key factor for Malhotra.

The source continued, “Incidentally, Prime Focus was also one of the producers of Brahmastra (2022). The company is among the best in the world when it comes to VFX, and its expertise has only grown further after working on Ramayana. Moreover, the Brahmastra franchise is also extremely VFX-heavy. Hence, Namit Malhotra coming on board would be a natural fit. However, nothing has been finalized yet, though advanced talks are underway.”

This update has come after the makers' discussions with Jio Studios failed.

Released in 2022, the movie had Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and introduced a cinematic universe called Astraverse. The movie also had Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in the cast.

The movie, which was heavy on VFX and was highly praised for its cinematic spectacle, got indifferent reviews from critics, and the audience alike, who were not much impressed with the screenplay.

Deepika Padukone is not part of Brahmastra 2

Padukone, who had a small cameo in the first film, is not associated with Brahmastra 2. Contrary to rumours, the actress has denied all speculation and clarified that she is not part of the project.