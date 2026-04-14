Is Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part 2 finally happening? Namit Malhotra likely to revive Astraverse

After a long wait, the buzz about the much-awaited Brahmastra Part Two: Dev appears to be fuelling up. While filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had earlier hinted about the trilogy, new reports suggest that producer Namit Malhotra is all set to revive the project.

Is Brahmastra Part Two on its way?

As per a report by Variety, Malhotra attended CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas alongside actor Yash. The duo went to an event to promote their upcoming film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Yash plays Ravana.

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According to reports, during an interaction at CinemaCon, subtle hints about expanding the Astraverse reportedly surfaced, sending fans into a frenzy. While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports claim that Malhotra has shown interest in taking forward the second installment after wrapping up work on Ramayana.

It is said that the sequel is expected to explore deeper into the backstory of Dev and Amrita, whose connection was teased in the climax of the first film.

Last year, Mukerji had shared photos from a mountain trip, in which fans noticed what appeared to be a script, further fuelling rumours that work on the sequel had quietly begun.

Mukerji had previously stated that parts Two and Three would be more ambitious in scale.

About Brahmastra Part One

Released in September 2022, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles, with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film drew heavily from Indian mythology and was a box-office success.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's work front

Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated Ramayana, and the makers have already unveiled the first look of the actor as Lord Ram. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the cast also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and more.