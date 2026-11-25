The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning after the announcement of the demise of Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie, announced by his family early Wednesday, at the age of 79, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, in a statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the family, said the actor died at 12:30 am on November 25, 2026, in Enugu, Nigeria.

Edochie had spoken publicly in October 2026 during a visit to Ghana about struggling to walk and experiencing body swelling.

He began his professional career in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he worked for several years and rose to senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

His transition into acting brought him national prominence in the 1980s when he portrayed Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart.

Pete Edochie is one of Africa's most celebrated film stars, known for his deep voice and memorable use of African proverbs, making him a household name across Africa, loved by many as he always portrays wealth and a powerful patriarch.

He received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003 and the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Industry Merit Award. Nigerian leaders and industry figures, including Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Obi, and Actors Guild of Nigeria president Abubakar Yakubu, paid tribute to his cultural impact.

Many people have paid condolence visits to his residence, and lots of tributes are pouring in from government officials, entertainment gurus and the general public.

President Tinubu said he received Edochie’s death news with “deep sorrow”; likewise, State governors have reacted to his demise.