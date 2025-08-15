US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the Iranian regime was a “sinking ship” and that Iran does not have a drop of oil on the water left to sell. In a brief social media post, Bessent said Iran had failed to load a single oil tanker since the US Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast in August, which he called at the time an “unprecedented campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its enablers.”

The US Treasury took the initiative with the aim of using economic tools, including secondary sanctions against countries and entities that do business with Iran, to force the Iranian regime to halt its threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to end the war.

Bessent said in his post on Wednesday, “Iran doesn’t have a drop of oil on the water left to sell.”

Tehran is facing one of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by the nearly ‌nine-month-old Iran ‌war, with a particularly sharp ‌rise in food prices.

The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July and announced Task Force Iron Gate earlier this month to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The US military announced an expansion of its naval blockade, as Central Command heralded a new task force aimed at disrupting the illegal shipment of prohibited items such as military technology or illegal revenue streams over ground transportation routes into and out of Iran.

“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement. “Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military.”

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had said that a land blockade of Iran would be “almost impossible” given the country’s vast territory, numerous provinces and extensive ties with neighbouring countries.

Iran dismisses US naval blockade, claims boost in exports via other borders

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Wednesday that Tehran is not concerned about the US-imposed naval blockade of Iranian ports and claimed an increase in exports and the clearance of goods via other routes.