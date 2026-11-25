She was just nine years old when a bullet fired by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab changed the course of her life forever. On November 26, 2008, as terrorists unleashed a wave of attacks across Mumbai, Devika Rota was at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station with her family. What began as an ordinary journey turned into a nightmare when Kasab opened fire at the crowded station, shooting the young girl.

But Devika’s story did not end with her survival.

She would go on to identify Kasab in court, becoming one of the crucial eyewitnesses in the trial that followed the Mumbai attacks. Her testimony placed her at the centre of one of India’s most consequential terror trials. Yet, the courage she displayed in court came at a personal cost.

In a conversation with WION Principal Correspondent Disha Yadav, as Mumbai marks 18 years since the attacks, Devika revisits the night that changed her life and speaks about the struggles that followed — a childhood interrupted, repeated medical procedures, threats, social stigma and the continuing fight for the support she says was promised to her family.

A childhood spent between hospitals and courtrooms

For most children, the years after turning nine are filled with school, friendships and the simple experiences of growing up. For Devika, those years looked very different. The bullet injuries meant multiple surgeries, prolonged treatment and repeated hospital visits. Her recovery was not a straightforward journey. While other children were experiencing the usual milestones of childhood, Devika was dealing with the physical consequences of the attack and the demands of a lengthy legal process. The courtroom also became an unfamiliar part of her childhood. Having survived the attack, she was called upon to identify the man who had shot her. Her identification of Kasab became an important part of the prosecution’s case.

The price of becoming a witness

Surviving the attack and standing up in court were not the only challenges Devika and her family had to face.

The period after the attacks brought threats and intimidation, adding another layer of fear to a family already struggling to recover. Being associated with the Kasab trial also affected how people around her treated her.

Devika recalls the social stigma she experienced, including instances when people began calling her ‘Kasab’. For a child who had been shot by the terrorist, being labelled with the name of her attacker was an especially painful experience. The impact was not limited to Devika. Her family also faced serious financial difficulties. Her father reportedly lost his job, adding to the pressure on a household already dealing with medical expenses and the challenges of rebuilding their lives. The aftermath of 26/11, therefore, was not confined to the physical injuries. It extended into the family’s livelihood, social relationships and sense of security.

Government assurances and a battle that continues

Eighteen years on, Devika says several challenges remain unresolved. Issues concerning education, employment and housing have continued to affect her life. She also speaks about assurances made by the government following the attacks and the difficulties in securing the support she believes was promised. A legal battle over these issues has continued for years, with a petition pending in court, according to her account.

Her experience raises a larger question about the long-term rehabilitation of terror attack survivors. While the immediate focus after an attack is understandably on rescue, treatment and security, the needs of survivors do not end when the headlines fade. For Devika, rebuilding life has meant continuing to seek answers and support long after the country moved on from the immediate aftermath of 26/11.

Eighteen years later: Has Mumbai changed?

The conversation also turns to how Mumbai’s security infrastructure has evolved since 2008. The attacks exposed serious gaps in intelligence coordination, coastal security and emergency response. Over the years, security agencies have undertaken several changes to strengthen preparedness. But for someone who experienced the attack firsthand, the question of safety carries a deeply personal meaning. Devika reflects on whether the city and its security agencies are better prepared today and whether enough has been done to ensure that such an incident is never repeated.

A survivor’s story beyond November 26

Devika’s story is often remembered through one defining moment: the nine-year-old girl who survived being shot by Kasab and later identified him in court.