Bangladesh Garment workers continued their protests in Gazipur on Wednesday, blocking stretches of the Dhaka–Mymensingh and Dhaka–Tangail highways despite the government-formed wage board announcing a revised wage structure. The wage board revised the minimum monthly wage for its garment workers by 36% on Wednesday. The increase, the smallest in more than a decade, sets the new floor at 17,000 taka (about $139).

The government-appointed wage board approved the new structure around 2 a.m. after nearly 12 hours of talks between worker and employer representatives. The six-member board backed the 17,000 taka figure in a 4-2 vote, with two members siding with the workers' final demand of 18,000 taka, according to workers' representative Babul Akhter.

Judge Syed Azad Subhani, the board's chairman, said the "majority supported a minimum wage of 17,000 taka" after the early-morning vote.

Under a four-grade structure, monthly pay will range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The lowest rate is 4,500 taka above the current minimum of 12,500 taka, set in 2023. The new wages take effect on December 1, though workers are expected to receive them from January.

Workers had originally demanded a minimum of 30,000 taka, according to some reports, and 32,000 taka according to others, before lowering their demand to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners first offered 15,000 taka, then raised it to 17,000.

After the deal, worker representatives urged people to return to work. "Although we are not completely satisfied, the outcome is not entirely bad either," Akhter told reporters. He noted that workers previously received wage revisions every five years, but this time "they are getting a revised wage after three years."

Workers say pay has not kept pace with the rising cost of food, housing, transport and health care.

Economic Stakes

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The industry employs more than 4 million people, earns around $38 billion a year, and accounts for roughly four-fifths of the country's export earnings. It supplies brands including H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target, Gap, Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss.

The unrest has been costly. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) estimated that 317 factories lost about $428 million in production over 18 days of disruption, while buyers shifted orders worth about $254 million to other countries. The disruption came ahead of the busy Christmas season. On Tuesday, 397 factories were unable to operate, and another 84 were closed under the "no work, no pay" provision of labour law.

The increase is modest compared with earlier rounds, which brought rises of 56% in 2023, 51% in 2018 and 77% in 2013. Analysts say the relatively small gain may not be enough to quell unrest.