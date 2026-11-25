South Africa registered a dominant innings victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, wrapping up the match inside three days to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Centurion on Wednesday (Nov 25). All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the star of the contest, scoring a century and taking eight wickets, including a brilliant seven-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184.

The victory marked South Africa’s seventh win in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. As a result, they have strengthened their position at the top of the points table, taking their Points Percentage (PCT) to 77.78. They remain favourites to secure a place in the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered their fifth defeat of the cycle and dropped to sixth place. Their fall has allowed England to move up to fifth in the standings.

Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 standings after South Africa’s win over Bangladesh

Position Team P W L Draw Penalty PTS PCT% 1 South Africa 9 7 2 0 0 84 77.78 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 0 56 66.66 4 India 12 5 4 3 0 72 50.00 5 England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 6 Bangladesh 10 3 5 2 0 44 36.67 7 West Indies 14 3 8 3 2 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 15 13 13.54 9 Pakistan 11 3 7 1 24 16 12.12

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test

Bangladesh struggled to recover after being bowled out for just 91 in their first innings. South Africa had declared their innings at 494/7 overnight, building a massive 403-run lead.

Tanzid Hasan and Mahfijul Islam gave Bangladesh a decent start with a 58-run opening partnership, their highest opening stand against South Africa. However, Mulder dismissed Tanzid for 29 after the batter edged a delivery to the wicketkeeper.

Marco Jansen soon removed Mahfijul for 38, while Kagiso Rabada sent back Towhid Hridoy, who scored 41.

Mulder then took charge, claiming five wickets in just 17 balls with his pace and swing. Jansen completed the innings by dismissing Khaled Ahmed, who was caught by Mulder at third man.