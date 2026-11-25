Wiaan Mulder delivered a brilliant all-round performance, scoring a century and taking a career-best seven wickets as South Africa defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (Nov 25). The victory also helped the hosts complete a 2-0 series whitewash. After dismissing Bangladesh for just 91 in their first innings, South Africa responded with a massive 494/7 before declaring their innings with a 403-run lead. Bangladesh struggled again in their second innings and were bowled out for 184 in 49.4 overs on Day 3.

Mulder was the star of the match. He scored 100 off 178 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, before producing figures of 7/31 in 11 overs to wrap up the contest.

With this performance, Mulder became the first fast bowler since Pakistan’s Imran Khan in 1983 to score a century and take at least six wickets in the same Test. His 7/31 also became the second-best bowling figures in a Test innings at Centurion, behind Kyle Abbott’s 7/29 against Pakistan in 2013.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision paid off as Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each, while Anrich Nortje claimed two. Mahfijul Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with 23 runs as the visitors were dismissed for 91.

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South Africa dominated with the bat, led by Marques Ackerman’s 150 off 138 balls. Tony de Zorzi added 66, while Jansen remained unbeaten on 67. Mulder also contributed a valuable century as the hosts reached 494/7.

In the second innings, Mahfijul scored 38 and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 34, while Towhid Hridoy added 41. However, Mulder’s seven-wicket haul and Jansen’s two wickets ended Bangladesh’s chances to win the match.

The win was South Africa’s fourth consecutive Test victory and further strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings.