The United States announced on Wednesday (Nov 25) that India faces proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent following an eight-month Section 301 investigation into structural excess manufacturing capacity. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined that India's policies and practices relating to structural excess capacity and manufacturing production are “unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce.” However, the US also applied one condition that could reduce the tariff from 25 per cent to 17 per cent.

What were the concerns raised against India?

The USTR alleged that India’s industrial policies aimed at expanding domestic manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies and sustained market access barriers were among the practices affecting US trade interests. It also accused India of failing to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies. According to the USTR, these practices reduce commercial opportunities for American producers and exporters in India and third-country markets, contribute to losses in US manufacturing production, exports, jobs and investment, and increase economic security risks by deepening reliance on inputs from non-market economies. The sectors specifically flagged in India include healthcare, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar energy, and information and communications technology (ICT).

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"India’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices include (1) industrial plans to expand manufacturing; (2) inadequate labor protections; (3) financial repression policies; (4) sustained market access barriers; and (5) failed to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies. This is especially true in sectors like health (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), steel, solar, and information and communications technology (ICT)."

One condition

The US proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods and it covers all Indian goods, subject to exemptions for certain products and existing tariff provisions. But it also said that the tariff could fall to 17% if India ensures a trade agreement. The USTR has proposed considering a 17% rate if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US that addresses the findings of the investigation.

“...or were India to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States that is responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of India, a tariff rate of 17 percent,” the USTR notice said.

What US proposed?

The United States Nov 25 proposed a range of new tariffs on China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that several US trading partners have followed industrial strategies involving manufacturing expansion, wage and labour suppression, financial and other government support, reliance on non-market economy inputs and other market-distorting practices, which he alleged have tilted the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base. The United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) office in a notice said that India faces proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent. China faces tariffs of up to 20 per cent, while Vietnam faces up to 35 per cent, potentially falling to 20 per cent under a trade agreement. The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face proposed tariffs of up to 15 per cent. Singapore faces up to 20 per cent, with a possible reduction to 10 per cent following a trade agreement. Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand face proposed tariffs of up to 18 per cent each.