/'Grassroots leagues help bridge the gap': India's ODI WC winner Suresh Raina lauds ISCL ahead of Season 2

The game of cricket has strong roots in India, with many star players of today starting their journey by playing in their neighborhoods. The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) is one such tournament that is now giving these young grassroots cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and build the character required to play the game at a higher level. Former India batter Suresh Raina, who was part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, also believes that tournaments like the ISCL will "bring more people into the sport."

"I believe tournaments like the Indian Softball Cricket League play a very important role in developing budding cricketers. Every player needs a platform where they can showcase their talent, gain match experience, and learn how to handle pressure," said Raina to WION at the jersey launch of ISCL Season 2 in New Delhi on October 11. The tournament will run from November 25 to December 30 in Bengaluru.

"For young players, these opportunities are especially valuable because they help build confidence, discipline, and a better understanding of the game. Not everyone gets the chance to play at a professional level early in their journey, so leagues like the ISCL can help bridge that gap by encouraging participation and giving emerging talent greater exposure. Beyond performance, players also learn the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, and consistency. If we continue to create more such platforms at the grassroots level, we can help nurture the next generation of cricketers and bring more people into the sport," added Raina. Speaking about how the ISCL helps the growth of grassroots cricket in India, the organizers added: "Many players begin their journey in neighborhood streets, local grounds, and small community tournaments, where they develop their skills, passion, and understanding of the game. Through the ISCL, our aim is to give that passion a bigger platform and create opportunities for players who may not otherwise get the exposure they deserve."