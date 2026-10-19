/Priest dies after crucifix falls on his head during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador | VIDEO

A Catholic priest in Ecuador died after a large crucifix hanging behind him fell on him as he was delivering a sermon. The incident was captured on camera as the Mass was livestreamed. The sermon the priest was delivering was on the fleeting nature of life. The priest has been identified as Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, who served as parish priest at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced. The circumstances that caused the heavy crucifix to detach from the wall remain unclear. Church officials have not publicly provided an explanation for the incident.



The livestream was later taken down. However, by then the video was shared several times on social media. The video showed the crucifix suddenly falling forward onto the priest as he stood behind the altar, facing the congregation, unaware of what was happening behind him. Molinari did not get back up after the crucifix struck him. Parishioners could be heard screaming and crying as several rushed to help him and call an ambulance. First responders arrived at the scene, but the priest was declared dead the same day, according to officials.

According to reports, the priest spoke about the words of Jesus and urged members of the congregation not to waste their lives scrolling on their phones, but instead devote time to God and their loved ones. “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,” he told the congregation.