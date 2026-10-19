/4 killed, 19 critically injured in grass fire at Canada's largest military base

Four Canadian service members were killed and 39 people injured, including 19 critically in a fire at Canada's largest military base in Alberta on Saturday. The soldiers were conducting combat training with live munitions at the military base, when the incident happened, said officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirming the toll and called the incident as one of the worst military tragedies on Canadian soil in peacetime. He also ordered flags lowered to half-staff on federal buildings nationwide.

The four service members killed in the incident were all serving with 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, reported BBC. They were: Sgt. Morgan Wong of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

Thirty-nine patients are being treated in hospital, and at least 19 are in a critical condition. While eight were stable and 12 were receiving treatment for minor injuries, said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Started as grass fire

What started as a grass fire soon spread to the military base. The officials were aware of the fire and thought it was sufficiently contained to allow training to continue.

“The fire was a kilometer away when the wind shifted. That is not normal for a fire to move a kilometer in 36 seconds,” said Maj. Gen. Wade Rutland at a news conference in Edmonton.

Rutland said investigators had not determined what ignited the grass fire and is still being investigated.