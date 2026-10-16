/China responds to Trump's Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after toilet remark: 'Visit China more often'

Beijing has invited White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to visit the country more often after she publicly claimed that White House lacked proper toilets. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to her remarks, laughingly inviting her to “visit China more often”.

“[We] welcome her to visit China more often when she has the opportunity”.

Katie was speaking at conservative commentator Jack Posobiec's podcast. She was asked about the notion that “the gold days, the glory days of the US were over and China was on the horizon”.

“I remember this very distinctly, having just come from China, thinking, ‘How is China the next country on the horizon? They don’t even have proper toilets,” said the new White House Press Secretary.

Zacharia supposedly lived in China with her husband for some time and has mentioned in her LinkedIn profile that she worked as an associate at one of China’s largest Zhong Lun Law Firm, in Beijing from 2011 to 2013.

Zacharia made her debut as White House Press Secretary on Tuesday and made fumbles such as lacking information about intelligence sharing with Ukraine, and referred to her husband as "the president". She just took questions from three hand-picked reporters from right-wing outlets Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail before making a hasty exit.

Zacharia had faced controversy when a reporter asked her from which state she passed the Bar exam. Zacharia answered, "When I moved to China." China’s national legal qualification exam is strictly restricted to Chinese citizens; foreign nationals are legally banned from sitting for the Chinese bar or holding a local law license.