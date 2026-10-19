/Kylie Jenner makes Victoria’s Secret debut in $50 million diamond-encrusted design as Timothée Chalamet cheers

Kylie Jenner has built a global profile through reality television, beauty and fashion, while her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet continues to attract public attention. The couple made headlines again after Jenner stepped onto the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time, with Chalamet watching and applauding from the audience.

Kylie Jenner stuns in a $50 million diamond-encrusted design

Jenner made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. She walked the runway in a sparkling silver design paired with a sheer mini skirt, clear heels and oversized white feathered wings. The centrepiece of her look was the brand’s celebrated Fantasy Bra, reportedly valued at $50 million.

Created in collaboration with luxury jeweller Jacob & Co., the elaborate design features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. According to Vogue, 15 craftspeople spent more than 1,000 hours creating the piece, which weighs just under four pounds.

Timothée Chalamet cheers for Kylie Jenner

While Jenner walked the runway, Chalamet was spotted smiling and applauding from the front row. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also present to support her, making the moment a family occasion as well as a fashion milestone. Images and footage from the event showed the actor reacting to his girlfriend’s appearance.

Chalamet, known for films including Dune, has largely kept his relationship with Jenner away from detailed public commentary. Their appearance together at the event nevertheless drew attention from fans following the couple.