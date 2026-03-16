/Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner turn Oscars event into a glam date night | See Pics

One of Hollywood's biggest nights, Oscars 2026, took place in Los Angeles, and several celebrities graced the red carpet either alone or with their partners. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are no exception. The couple have established a strong red-carpet presence, particularly in the last few years. The couple were also seen at today's event as well.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's fun moment at Oscars

The Hollywood actor and US socialite duo made their joint appearance at the Oscars and were seen chatting away with other celebs as well. Kylie Jenner was looking glamorous in a red Schiaparelli keyhole sequin dress, accessorising it with a red bag. She completed her look with a stunning look with curls and a necklace that reportedly features over 200 carats.

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She even shared the look of hers on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption, “Jessica who?” Fans loved the look of hers and wrote in the comments section. One user wrote, "Stunning." Another user wrote, "Hottest." "Oscar Baddie", wrote the third user. Sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner also cheered for Kylie.

Timothée looked dapper in a white tuxedo and black sunglasses. In the pictures, it can be seen the couple was joined by Pauline Chalamet at the ceremony.

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée's major red award show appearances

Prior to this 98th Academy Awards, in the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, Chalamet had given a detailed tribute to Kylie in his acceptance speech for best actor. The Golden Globes 2026 event was also one they had attended together. In May 2022, the couple made their official joint red-carpet debut in coordinating black outfits at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.