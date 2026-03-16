/Oscars 2026 winners: See the full list (updating live)

The wait is over! Hollywood's biggest night, the 98th Academy Awards, is underway with the biggest names in cinema gathering under one roof to celebrate at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O'Brien is back to host for a second year. This year's Oscar race features Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which has made history with 16 nominations, and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which has 13 nominations, followed by Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value. The battle is tough!

The ceremony is underway, and the first big win for the night went to actress Amy Madigan for her performance in Weapons, and actor Sean Penn won the Best Supporting Actor award for his prolific performance in One Battle After Another. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another, followed by Ryan Coogler taking home the trophy for Best Original Screenplay.

Here’s the Oscars 2024 full list of winners

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Best Picture



Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director



Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another: WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons: WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters: WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original Screenplay

Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners: WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another: Winner

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Best Casting

Nina Gold, Hamnet

Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another: WINNER

Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best Film Editing

Stephen Mirrione, F1

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value

Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Best Cinematography

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Marty Supreme

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, One Battle After Another

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne, Sinners

Best Costume Design

Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein: WINNER

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein: WINNER

Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu, Kokuho

Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry, Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein, The Smashing Machine

Thomas Foldberg, Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Song

"Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden," KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You," Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy," Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams," Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Ludwig Goransson, Sinners

Best Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, F1

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Frankenstein

José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Sinners

Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, Yasmina Praderas, Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson, F1

David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, Neil Corbould, Jurassic World: Rebirth

Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, Brandon K. McLaughlin, The Lost Bus

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean, Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva: WINNERS

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls: WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters