/Oscars 2026 winners: See the full list (updating live)

The wait is over! Hollywood's biggest night, the 98th Academy Awards, is underway with the biggest names in cinema gathering under one roof to celebrate at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O'Brien is back to host for a second year. This year's Oscar race features Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which has made history with 16 nominations, and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which has 13 nominations, followed by Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value. The battle is tough!
The ceremony is underway, and the first big win for the night went to actress Amy Madigan for her performance in Weapons, and actor Sean Penn won the Best Supporting Actor award for his prolific performance in One Battle After Another. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another, followed by Ryan Coogler taking home the trophy for Best Original Screenplay.
Here’s the Oscars 2024 full list of winners
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
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Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another: WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons: WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best International Feature
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters: WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Screenplay
Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners: WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another: Winner
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Best Casting
Nina Gold, Hamnet
Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another: WINNER
Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Best Film Editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Best Cinematography
Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, Hamnet
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, One Battle After Another
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne, Sinners
Best Costume Design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein: WINNER
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein: WINNER
Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, Tadashi Nishimatsu, Kokuho
Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry, Sinners
Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein, The Smashing Machine
Thomas Foldberg, Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, The Ugly Stepsister
Best Original Song
"Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden," KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied to You," Sinners
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," Viva Verdi!
"Train Dreams," Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Best Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, F1
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Frankenstein
José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Sinners
Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, Yasmina Praderas, Sirât
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson, F1
David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, Neil Corbould, Jurassic World: Rebirth
Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, Brandon K. McLaughlin, The Lost Bus
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean, Sinners
Best Live-Action Short
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva: WINNERS
Best Animated Short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls: WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness