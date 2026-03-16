/Oscars 2026 red carpet: Best Dressed celebs- Chris Evans, Michael B.Jordan, Anne Hathaway and more

One of Hollywood's biggest nights, the Oscars, was dominated by the celebrities showcasing the pops of colour on the red carpet. From Chris Evans to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, let's take a look at some of the best-dressed celebs.
The 98th Academy Awards red carpet kicked off to an exciting start with some of the renowned Hollywood stars gracing the red venue. Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, and Michael B. Jordan, among others, showcased a mix of old Hollywood and modern silhouettes.
Academy Award nominee Michael B. Jordan walked the red carpet looking dapper in an all-black ensemble. The Sinners star completed his look with a custom-made brooch, which was worn at the back of the jacket.
Anne Hathaway turned heads on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless floral-design gown with a floor-length train. In addition to her outfit, her belted silk tapestry dress came with elbow-length gloves. The Devil Wears Prada actress completed her look with Bulgari diamonds from the brand new jewellery line titled Ecelttica. Her makeup and hairdo complemented her overall look.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas complemented each other with a black and white combo. Priyanka Chopra was exuding elegance in a strapless white gown from Dior with a high leg split with ruffles. She completed her look with black heels, a diamond necklace and stud earrings. While Nick Jonas was sporting a classic black tux, white dress shirt and black bow tie.
The Marvel star Chris Evans graced the red carpet with his wife Alba Baptista and was all smiles for the camera. Chris exuded swag in a Giorgio Armani tux, which was accessorised with a bow tie, sunglasses, and a Chopard rose gold watch and cufflinks. While his wife Alba looked stunning in a white satin Zuhair Murad gown with a thigh-high split. For the unversed, it marks the couple's second major red carpet appearance.
The Hollywood actor walked the red carpet at the Oscars 2026 in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt. He accessorised his look with a Rolex watch and a bee pin on the collar of his tuxedo. The main highlight of his overall look is his moustache.
Timothée Chalamet arrived on the red carpet of the Oscars 2026 sporting a white Givenchy by Sarah Burton suit. He completed his look with shoes, a pair of rounded-toe boots, and black sunglasses.
Hollywood actress Kate Hudson made a stunning appearance at the 98th Academy Awards in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive jade green bustier gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and peplum waist. Reportedly, the outfit is from the designer's spring/summer 2026 runway collection.
Emma Stone looked ethereal in a square-neck, white, shimmering gown with cap sleeves courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The look was minimalist yet glamorous at the same time. She completed her look with Repossi earrings, framed by her side-parted bobbed hair.