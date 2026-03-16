/Oscars 2026 red carpet: Best Dressed celebs- Chris Evans, Michael B.Jordan, Anne Hathaway and more

The Marvel star Chris Evans graced the red carpet with his wife Alba Baptista and was all smiles for the camera. Chris exuded swag in a Giorgio Armani tux, which was accessorised with a bow tie, sunglasses, and a Chopard rose gold watch and cufflinks. While his wife Alba looked stunning in a white satin Zuhair Murad gown with a thigh-high split. For the unversed, it marks the couple's second major red carpet appearance.