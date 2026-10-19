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5 technologies that could make the Tesla Roadster one of the most unusual cars ever built

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 01:23 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 01:23 IST

The Tesla Roadster uses SpaceX cold-gas thrusters, 10,000 psi composite air tanks, ground-effect suction fans, active aerodynamics, and a steer-by-wire chassis for extreme performance.

SpaceX cold-gas thrusters
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(Photograph: Tesla)

SpaceX cold-gas thrusters

The Roadster features an optional package of cold-gas thrusters derived from SpaceX technology. Instead of relying entirely on tyre grip, these nozzles expel highly compressed air to push the car forward. This system allows the vehicle to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 0.81 seconds.

Ground-effect suction fans
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Ground-effect suction fans

To generate traction without creating aerodynamic drag, the car utilises a multi-mode underbody suction fan system. This technology actively pulls air from underneath the chassis to stick the tyres firmly to the road. The suction is reportedly strong enough to hold the vehicle upside down even when stationary.

10,000 PSI pressure tanks
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(Photograph: Tesla)

10,000 PSI pressure tanks

Powering the aerospace thrusters requires storing atmospheric air at immense pressures of up to 10,000 psi. Tesla uses aerospace-grade Carbon-Overwrapped Pressure Vessels located in the rear passenger area. Onboard electric compressors continuously repressurise these lightweight composite tanks using the vehicle's main battery pack.

Full active aerodynamics
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Full active aerodynamics

Almost every exterior surface on the new Roadster features active aerodynamic elements. Movable side skirts, opening fender panels, and an adjustable hood dynamically control airflow at high speeds. The rear wing adjusts automatically and acts as an airbrake to safely slow the vehicle down during track use.

Steer-by-wire chassis design
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(Photograph: Tesla)

Steer-by-wire chassis design

To save significant weight, the driver and passenger seats are moulded directly into the carbon fibre chassis, meaning only the pedals and steering yoke move to fit the driver. The vehicle uses a strict steer-by-wire system, completely eliminating the physical mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the tyres.

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