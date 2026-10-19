/Elon Musk features on Lucknow's 'anti-India' Ravan poster alongside Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh

A Dussehra poster in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk, American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and others as faces of Ravana, sparking a major controversy. The posters, titled "Bharat Virodhi Dashanan Ravan", shows these international public figures and opposition leaders as alleged opponents of India's interests. They were reportedly installed at several intersections in the Uttar Pradesh capital by an organisation called the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan.



The artwork draws on Ravana, the ten-headed figure from the Ramayana whose effigies are burnt during Dussehra celebrations. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad is depicted as Ravana, while other faces include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mukhtar Ansari, US billionaire Elon Musk, American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, investor George Soros and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The inclusion of Musk comes days after he raised voice against the Indian government over Starlink's commercial approval in India. He accused unnamed "oligarchs" of blocking the service's launch to maintain a monopolistic chokehold on the market. In a series of posts on X, Musk went as far as mockingly referring to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as the "real boss of India" and sarcastically addressing him as "Prime Minister Ambani".