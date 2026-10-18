/Kolkata Durga Pandal tragedy: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and other celebs share condolences after deadly stampede

Durga Puja is one of West Bengal’s most significant festivals, bringing communities together for days of worship, cultural events and pandal visits. This year’s celebrations in Kolkata have been overshadowed by a deadly incident that claimed several lives and left many others injured. As the city mourns those affected, members of the Bengali film industry, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, have expressed their sorrow and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Prosenjit, Dev, Subhashree mourn victims

The Bengali film industry has expressed grief after a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata turned festive celebrations into a tragedy. Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly shared messages of condolence following the incident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata.

Subhashree Ganguly shared an emotional message about the tragedy and the families affected by it. She wrote, “The lights of this festival have dimmed because of the tragedy that unfolded at Chorbagan. Within moments, so many families lost their loved ones, and their dreams collapsed. No words can express what this grief must be. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the ones who are injured.”

Actor Dev took to X and shared a note expressing his grief, "The unfortunate incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the ones who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident."

“I pray to Maa Durga to protect all her devotees and watch over our beloved City of Joy. May her divine blessings keep everyone safe. May Bengal’s biggest festival remain a celebration of happiness, faith and togetherness and never turn into a nightmare for its people,” he wrote.

Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed his grief over the incident in a statement written in Bengali. He said, “I am unable to accept this tragic incident in Chorbagan. I cannot even imagine that the joyous moments of the festival would be overshadowed by such sadness. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

What happened at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal?

The stampede took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening. A stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment.

A large crowd gathered in the area amid heavy rain, with people moving through a narrow lane near the venue. The resulting rush led to people falling over one another. A misleading announcement by the puja committee is also suspected to have caused the confusion leading to the stampede.