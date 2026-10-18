/Paul Whitehouse attacked and mugged at London cash point while getting wife’s medication

Paul Whitehouse is known for his work in British comedy, including The Fast Show and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. The actor and comedian has now been at the centre of a reported street-crime incident in north London, after his wife shared details of what happened during a routine errand and urged people to remain alert in public places.

Paul Whitehouse attacked and mugged at London cash point while getting his wife’s medication

British comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse was allegedly mugged at a cash point on Essex Road in Islington, north London, while collecting medication for his wife, Dr Mine Conkbayir. In an Instagram post, Conkbayir said someone tried to take Whitehouse’s bank card, but he fought back and recovered it before the alleged assailant fled. She urged people to remain vigilant when out in public. The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening, October 16, 2026.

Conkbayir explained that she had experienced a bad reaction to medical treatment and was feeling unwell. Whitehouse had gone out to get medication for her when he was targeted at the cash point, she said.

“He did fight back and retrieved his card, with the perp scuttling away empty-handed,” Conkbayir wrote, adding that her husband was still frustrated by what had happened when he returned home. She said she asked Whitehouse whether he wanted her to share the incident publicly, and he agreed in the hope that it would encourage people to be more aware of their surroundings. Conkbayir urged her followers to be “super vigilant” while out and about.

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Who is Paul Whitehouse?

Paul Whitehouse is a familiar face in British comedy, best known for the sketch series The Fast Show. He has also appeared alongside comedian Bob Mortimer in the BBC series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which follows the pair on fishing trips around Britain.