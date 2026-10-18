/Harry Styles pays tribute to late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne with unreleased track

Harry Styles rose to global fame as a member of One Direction before building a successful solo career. The singer has continued to acknowledge the people who shaped his journey, including his former bandmates. During a recent show in New York, Styles paid tribute to Liam Payne with a song that audiences had not heard before.

Harry Styles debuts unreleased song for Liam Payne at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles paid tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne by performing an unreleased song during his Madison Square Garden residency in New York on October 16. Several clips from the event have gone viral. A fan page of One Direction had shared clips on X of Harry performing the song.

Titled “What Is Enough", the song was introduced during the show on the second anniversary of Payne’s death. Styles told the audience that he had written it for a friend around two years earlier, before performing the previously unheard track. The performance was part of his ongoing Together, Together residency at the New York venue.

Harry Styles remembers Liam Payne during MSG show

Before singing, Styles spoke about the people who had helped him reach that point in his career. He told the crowd he felt fortunate to be performing in New York, adding that he had lost one of his friends two years earlier. He then introduced the song as something he had written for that friend. The acoustic performance gave the tribute a personal focus, with Styles choosing to share the song with fans on the date that marked Payne’s death anniversary.

He said, "I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me. ... And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends ... I’m sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven’t. But really, it’s just about looking after each other. There are so many people who have touched my life in such special ways that I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right."

Styles also encouraged those in attendance to care for one another and express their affection for the people in their lives. The message echoed the wider theme of remembering someone by continuing to live fully and value close relationships.

Liam Payne death