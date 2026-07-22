/Harry Styles' Together, Together tour: Singer cancels São Paulo concert due to 'tour illness'

Harry Styles on Tuesday cancelled one of his planned concerts in São Paulo, Brazil. According to the organisers, the singer is facing an unspecified "tour illness." The performance that got cancelled was expected to take place on July 21 at MorumBIS Stadium.

The news was confirmed by Live Nation Brazil through an official statement shared on social media. However, no detailed information was provided by the organisers regarding Styles' condition. The statement also stated that the remaining São Paulo concert on Friday, July 24, is expected to take place as scheduled.

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Why was the Harry Styles show cancelled?

"We deeply regret to share that the Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at MorumBIS has been canceled due to tour illness. Your order will be refunded at point of purchase, per the details outlined below," singer's representative said.

"Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled. If you would like to attend Friday's show, you may use your July 21 ticket number to purchase tickets at an exclusive discount starting today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12 pm through Friday, July 24 at 12pm BRT at THIS LINK while supplies last. You will still receive your full refund for the Tuesday, July 21, 2026 show," he further added. "We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday's show, but please note that inventory is extremely limited."

Ticket refund details

As per the organisers, the tickets for the cancelled concert will automatically be refund to buyers' original point of purchase. In addition, they can also buy tickets for Friday's concert at a special discounted rate, subject to limited availability.



This update comes after Styles had already completed two performances in São Paulo over the weekend. The cancelled show was a part of a four-concert stop in the Brazilian city.

Together, Together tour

Together, Together tour began in May for his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. It already included a 12-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium, where Styles set a Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at the venue.